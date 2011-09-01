Wall Street Favors Romney

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Guess Wall Street was listening to Obama’s harsh words after all. It's investing its cash into Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney—a shift from 2008, when Goldman Sachs employees were Obama’s second-biggest backers. While Goldman employees were still on the contributor payroll, employees of the five biggest banks made the list of Romney’s top 20 donors—a signal that business leaders are wary about Obama. Wall Street money has steadily been moving away from the president and the Democrats since 2010, partially because of Obama’s criticism of the banks’ role in the financial crisis. Romney had been leading the Republican field until Texas Gov. Rick Perry entered the race last month, and Perry now leads Romney 24 to 17 percent.