Wall Street Journal Reporter Fired Over Arms Dealer Link

The Wall Street Journal fired its chief foreign affairs correspondent on Wednesday after he was exposed discussing a business venture with a source. Farhad Azima offered reporter Jay Solomon a 10 percent stake in a company in 2015, the AP reports. Two of Azima’s partners say Solomon continued to cultivate Azima as a source after the offer. Azima has also allegedly dealt arms for the CIA. “While our own investigation continues, we have concluded that Mr. Solomon violated his ethical obligations as a reporter, as well as our standards,” the Journal said. “I never entered into any business with Farhad Azima, nor did I ever intend to,” Solomon said. “I apologize to my bosses and colleagues at the Journal, who were nothing but great to me.”