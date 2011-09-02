CHEAT SHEET
    Wall Street Plunges

    Scott Eells, Bloomberg / Getty Images

    Investors confronted a dismal jobs report and fears of a serious recession Friday, which sent stocks plunging. The Dow fell 253 points, or more than 2 percent, to 11240.26 by the closing bell. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were down around 2.5 percent. Financial stocks led the broad retreat. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong closed after sliding more than 370 points, or 1.8 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei also fell 1.2 percent to 8950. The Dax in Germany and the CAC in Paris both plunged well over 3 percent. The markets had been up for a few sessions, but Friday's plunge erased all the gains. The Dow ended the week down 0.3 percent.

