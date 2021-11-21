CHEAT SHEET
California Nordstrom Pillaged in 1 Minute by Gang of Thieves
Around 80 people wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars rushed a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California, stealing merchandise and assaulting three clerks in a highly organized illegal spree that lasted about one minute on Saturday evening. Walnut Creek Police Department told NBC News that one cashier was pepper sprayed and two others were punched and kicked as the large group working together descended on the store. A witness said that around 25 cars pulled up in front of the store while the raid took place and then quickly sped away. Police arrested three people who were left without a ride, NBC reports. The store management is still trying to assess the extent of the loss.