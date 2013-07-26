CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Walter De Maria Dies at 77

    ART GENIUS

    Angelika Platen/Newscom

    Legendary minimalist artist and sculptor Walter De Maria died Thursday of a stroke at the age of 77. The California native’s most famous work, The Lightning Field, consists of 400 steel poles embedded in a grid in the New Mexico desert. While he never gained widespread attention—De Maria detested photos of himself and rarely gave interviews—critics applauded his large-scale works as daring and intelligent. The Dia Art Foundation, a group that he worked with for most of his career, has called him “one of the greatest artists of our time.”

    Read it at LA Times