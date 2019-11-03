CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Walter Mercado, Puerto Rican Celebrity Astrologer, Dies at 87
Walter Mercado, a beloved celebrity astrologer in Latin America, has died at the age of 87. Mercado was an extravagant feature during the Spanish news program Primer Impacto, where, during the final segment of each program, he would read the 12 zodiac horoscopes dramatically into the camera. Internationally syndicated, Mercado reached an estimated 120 million viewers a day during his 15 years reading the stars. Mercado was known for forceful rolled r’s, exuberant hand gestures, and elaborate outfits, including sequined capes and large brooches. He ended every segment with the same message to his viewers: “God bless you all, today tomorrow and always... and I hope you receive from me peace, a lot of peace.” After which he would bring both of his hands to his lips to blow a kiss, and sign off: “Pero sobre todo, mucho, mucho, mucho amor.”