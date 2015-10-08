Walter Scott’s Family Gets $6.5M

CHEAT SHEET
Officials in North Charleston, South Carolina, have reached a $6.5 million settlement with the family of Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who was shot by a white police officer in April. “It’s historic,” Chris Stewart, a lawyer for the Scott family, told The Washington Post. “It sets a good precedent for a city not tolerating this sort of behavior from police officers.” The City of New York had previously agreed to pay $5.9 million to the family of Eric Garner and the City of Baltimore agreed to pay $6.4 million to the family of Freddie Gray in two other incidents of this kind.