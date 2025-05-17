Ivanka Trump has apparently gone wandering in search of the Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback, Eli Ricks, after he tweeted she was “exactly my type.” In a post on X on Friday, Ivanka shared an image taken inside the Eagles’ locker room. In it, she appears to have left a note for Ricks, saying she was sorry to have missed meeting the player. “Missed you today @eliasricks!” the post reads, followed by a winky face and a crying laughing emoji. Clearly, this is steamy territory. Ivanka posted the image in direct response to one by Ricks in which he wrote “Donald trump daughter is beautiful.” And, just so there was no confusion over which daughter he was talking about, Ricks later wrote, “After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type.” Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009 and the pair have three children. Still, Kushner may want to keep his eye on the ball, as the 23-year-old player is known for his pass breakups.
Walton Goggins’ Wife Finally Addresses Cheating Rumors
The wife of White Lotus star Walton Goggins has found herself at the center of countless online rumors since the show’s third season premiere thanks to the on-screen chemistry, and off-screen friendship, between her husband and his co-star Aimee Lou Wood. Now, she is finally speaking out about the speculation. Nadia Conners, who married Goggins in 2011 and shares a son with him, told Hello! that the rumors about an affair were “odd” but also clearly ”an indication of how much people were invested in the fictional characters,“ adding, ”I take it as a sign that he’s become quite popular.” Goggins’ and Wood’s Rick and Chelsea quickly became fan favorite characters before meeting a tragic end in the finale. The pair’s off-screen relationship—which consisted of adoring Instagram posts, followed by the pair unfollowing, then later re-following each other—kept the internet rumor mill working overtime during the duration of the HBO series’ third season.
Snoop D-O-Double-G has let it be known, in case there was any doubt, that he is all about stacking that paper, regardless of who is offering. Hitting back at those criticizing him as a “sellout” for performing a 30-minute DJ set at one of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration events earlier this year, the rapper told The Breakfast Club that his 30-minute performance at Trump’s Crypto Ball was not an endorsement. “Made a whole bunch of money, made a lot of relationships to help out the inner city and the community and teach financial literacy and crypto in a space that it don’t exist,” Snoop said. Having previously endorsed Barack Obama, Snoop did not embrace a candidate in the 2024 election. “I’m not a politician,” he said. “I don’t represent the Republican Party. I don’t represent the Democratic Party. I represent the motherf---ing Gangster Party, period,” Snoop explained. His new album, Iz It a Crime?, is a direct response to such criticism. “Can’t none of you motherf---ers tell me what I can and can’t do.”
U2 frontman Bono warned that “world war” has “never been closer” in an interview published Friday by the Associated Press. The rocker made the comments while speaking from the Cannes Film Festival to promote his new Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender. “This is me speaking about surrender, ‘Stories of Surrender,’ at a time when the world has never been closer to a world war in my lifetime,” Bono said. The documentary captures Bono’s one-man stage show as he delves into his life, family, and topics dear to his heart, such as globalization—a topic he further remarked on to the AP. “[Globalization] and increased aid levels brought a billion people out of extreme poverty and halved childhood mortality—remarkable jumps for quality of life for human beings,” he said. Rebuking efforts by President Donald Trump and other right-wing leaders to roll back such progress, Bono warned, “Nationalism is not what we need.” He added, “We grew up in a very charged atmosphere in Ireland. It makes you suspicious of nationalism and those animal spirits that can be drummed up.”
Malia Obama celebrated a major career accomplishment when she directed her first commercial this month, but one fellow filmmaker isn’t too happy. On Friday, filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris spoke to Business Insider to detail the concerning similarities between the Obama-directed Nike ad and her own 2024 short film, Grace. Specifically, Harris, 27, took issue with a sequence in the ad featuring two young Black girls playing pat-a-cake in a setup she says looks “shockingly similar” to an early scene in Grace. Harris’ short screened at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, where the director says she met Obama, 26, whose own short, The Heart, also premiered. While hesitant to call Obama’s ad a direct ripoff of Grace, Harris says she and her filmmaking team have “noted a lot of similarities” between the two, “from the camera angles to the shots to the framing composition and the color palette.” On May 5, she posted a shot-by-shot comparison to X, writing, “I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard.” However, Harris says she isn’t frustrated with Obama herself, but with the “larger issue of brands not supporting independent artists and opting for folks who already have name recognition.” “If they wanted these shots that were similar to my shots,” Harris told Business Insider, “Why not hire me to direct?”
Hunger Games fans have been holding their breath as production company Lionsgate slowly reveals the Sunrise on the Reaping cast. On Friday, the franchise shocked fans by announcing that Ralph Fiennes will play President Snow in the movie, which lands in theaters in fall 2026. President Snow, the tyrant who rules the fictional land of Panem with an iron fist, was originally played by the late Donald Sutherland in the series’ first installments. Now, three-time Oscar-nominated Fiennes will join the dystopian flick along with Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, and Ben Wang. The movie is based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel and follows a group of young teens who are forced to fight each other to the death in a brutal televised game. After Sutherland played Coriolanus Snow in the first four Hunger Games films, Tom Blyth starred as a younger version of the dictator opposite Rachel Zegler in the 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The new film is directed by Francis Lawrence, scripted by Billy Ray, and produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Cameron MacConomy.
Actress Jessie Cave of the Harry Potter franchise said her decision to join OnlyFans left her feeling “a sense of shame.” Though Cave joined the site back in March to share “niche hair content” rather than “explicit sexual” material, she has still been receiving “gross” requests. “It’s gotten a little nasty. I feel a little gross, a little scared. I am receiving too many lurid messages and don’t like being sent unsolicited d---s,” she said, according to The Sun. Cave added that she is nevertheless dependent on the source of income. “It’s proof of my failure to make (or rather, keep hold of) money as an actress and writer. I’ve got nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry,” she wrote in a Substack post earlier this month. “I’ve rented for 18 years and drained all my money on that and self-funding my YouTube videos or Edinburgh shows.”
Passengers onboard a Lufthansa flight were shocked to learn that their plane crossed the Spanish border without a single pilot at the controls. More than 200 were on the flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Seville, Spain, investigators have found. The horrific incident happened last year when one captain went to the bathroom just as the Airbus 321 was about to cross the Spanish border, leaving the first officer in charge. The first officer then lost consciousness, and the captain was unable to get back into the cockpit after his trip to the bathroom. He frantically tried to enter the security door’s access code five times while a flight attendant rushed to contact the unconscious co-pilot on the intercom. After 10 long minutes, just as the captain had entered the emergency access code, the first officer was able to recover just enough to open the door. The captain rushed in and immediately noticed his first officer was “pale,” “sweating,” and “moving strangely.” Both the cabin crew and a doctor administered first aid, and the captain diverted to Madrid. The “sudden and severe incapacitation” was the result of an unnoticed seizure condition.
The Foo Fighters will look a little different next time they perform. Josh Freese, the band’s drummer since 2023, announced on Instagram that his bandmates had “decided to go in a different direction with their drummer.” Freese, 52, joined the band a year after its original drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died unexpectedly aged 50 while on tour in Colombia. However, Freese’s announcement this morning didn’t make his departure sound particularly amicable—or expected. The drummer, who has also played with Guns N’ Roses and is a member of new wave band Devo, wrote that “no reason was given” for the Foo Fighters’ decision to let him go, adding, “:(.” He also expressed surprise, writing, “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry—just a bit disappointed.” However, Freese said he enjoyed his time with the Foo Fighters and “support[s] whatever they feel is best for the band,” joking, “Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.” The Foo Fighters’ next live performance is slated for October. They have not yet announced who will take Freese’s place on stage.
A former NCAA star could facing the death penalty in Indonesia after he was arrested for alleged drug smuggling. Jarred Dwayne Shaw, 34, a Dallas native who played for Utah State and Oklahoma State, was arrested on May 7 after police said he received a suspicious package from Thailand. After raiding his apartment in Cisauk, Tangerang Regency, police said they found 132 pieces of THC candies, which have been decriminalized in Thailand but are illegal in Indonesia. The 6-foot-11 power forward has played for the Indonesian Basketball League’s Tangerang Hawks since 2022. After Shaw’s arrest, the league announced he had been immediately fired from the Hawks and was banned for life from playing for any of its teams. However, the penalties could get much more serious if Shaw is convicted. Indonesia has incredibly strict drug laws, and it’s not uncommon for those charged with drug smuggling to receive life in prison or even the death penalty, often by firing squad. Although the country has not carried out an execution since 2016, most of the people currently on death row in Indonesia—locals and foreigners alike—are there on drug-related crimes. Shaw was last seen when authorities presented him to the press on May 14, though he did not speak.