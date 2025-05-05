‘White Lotus’ Stars Re-Follow Each Other Amid Rumored Feud

A month after sparking feud rumors, former White Lotus co-stars may have reconciled. As of Monday, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have officially re-followed each other on Instagram. Rumors of a rift between the pair first ignited ahead of the show’s April 6 season finale, when fans noticed the actors, who frequently interacted on Instagram, were no longer following each other. Co-star Jason Isaacs seemed to poke fun at the feud rumors over the weekend when he posted a series of selfies with Goggins captioned, “Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” However, it seems like this may still be a touchy subject, at least for Goggins. The actor recently shut down an interview with The Times after the interviewer repeatedly asked about Wood. Neither actor has publicly addressed the rumors, but when questioned about unfollowing his former co-star, Goggins said, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.”

People