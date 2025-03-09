Politics

Walz Tears Harris Campaign Apart Like He Wasn’t on the Ticket

HINDSIGHT IS 20/24

“I don’t think we were ever ahead,” the former vice presidential candidate said in criticizing his ticket’s overly cautious approach.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) speaks at a campaign rally in Cobb County, Georgia on November 3, 2024.
Anadolu/Nathan Posner/Anadolu
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsNew MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
Politics‘S**t People’: Vance Condemns Pro-Ukraine Protesters Who Followed Him
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsVance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
TrumplandTrump Official Makes Humiliating Social Security U-Turn
Erkki Forster