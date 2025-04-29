Wanda Sykes Has a Harsh Message for White Liberals

Wanda Sykes revealed who she thinks should be most “embarrassed” by Donald Trump.

Speaking with Stephen Colbert Monday night on The Late Show, the comedian said the Trump administration has been “embarrassing, incompetent, and corrupt.” But she thinks a large share of that embarrassment belongs to a certain group.

“I have to say white people, y’all should be embarrassed by this,” she said. “Y’all really need to do something, seriously.”

Sykes anticipated the comment would get some backlash. “I know you’ll say ‘Well Wanda, why white people?’ Because we tried to tell y’all! And y’all didn’t want to listen, so now this is your problem,” she added. “Black people are busy, we’re doing other stuff right now. Y’all gotta do it.”

That said, Sykes concluded that she sees the effort many have put in to protesting Trump’s administration. “I see you out there protesting. So keep up the good work but now you got to amp it up,” she added. “I need y’all to go back and look at some of our old protests and get some tips.”

“Black folks, we’re going to be right there behind you—not really,” she quipped. “We’re not even going to be behind you. You know what? We’ll like your post, that’s what we’ll do.”

Sykes, who used to work for the National Security Agency before she launched her comedy career, also had some choice words for Trump’s head of national security pick Pete Hegseth on the heels of his disastrous war plan leak.

She said her reaction to the Signal leak was “Holy crap—that’s what I can say on TV,” adding, “I really thought we would all be up in arms and that Pete Hegseth would be fired. My bad. I thought they would actually do something about it because he did text war plans.”

Sykes worked for the NSA as a “procurement specialist” for five years in Washington, D.C. “Basically, I bought stuff,” she said. She previously discussed her old job to Colbert in 2019, when she told him her gig required that she not carry any debt. The rules were so strict, she said then, that she was flagged for purchasing stereo equipment on credit—but the rules seem to be a lot looser for certain other national security employees now, she pointed out Monday.

Hegseth “ain’t got no business being on Signal,” Sykes said. “People on that level, there’s supposed to be a record of all their meetings.” She joked, “Signal is for booty calls—that’s it.”

During a separate appearance on The View Tuesday morning, Sykes reiterated her disapproval of the president. Asked by co-host Sunny Hostin what she thinks Trump could do to “make things better,” Sykes said simply, “resign.”

Taking aim at his record-low approval rating, she joked, “I think gout has a higher approval rating” than Trump does.

For more, listen to Wanda Sykes on The Last Laugh podcast.