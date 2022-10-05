WandaVision’s Emma Caulfield Ford: I Have Multiple Sclerosis

Actress Emma Caulfield Ford, who played a bewitched woman in WandaVision and will reprise the role in the spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has revealed that she secretly suffered with multiple sclerosis for years. The 49-year-old told Vanity Fair that in 2010 she “woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it.” An MRI showed she had MS, a complicated disease of the nervous system that afflicts nearly 1 million Americans. To keep the illness under wraps, Ford told people the side effects she was experiencing were an allergy to WD-40. “I didn’t want to give anyone the opportunity to not hire me,” she explained. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum says she decided to go public now because she is “so tired of not being honest” and wants to advocate for more research.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10