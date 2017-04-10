WaPo Coverage of Trump Foundation Wins Pulitzer Prize

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Pulitzer.org
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold won a Pulitzer Prize in the National Reporting category on Monday for his coverage of President Donald Trump's businesses and alleged charities. Fahrenthold has spent over a year debunking Trump's claims of philanthropy, and in October released footage of Trump boasting of sexually assaulting women. Other Pulitzer winners included The New York Times, which took home prizes for International Reporting, Features Writing, and Breaking News Photography. The New York Daily News and ProPublica shared a Public Service reporting prize for their joint coverage of housing discrimination. Colson Whitehead won the fiction prize for his critically acclaimed novel The Underground Railroad.