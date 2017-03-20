War Machine Found Guilty of Domestic Abuse, Kidnapping

CHEAT SHEET
Mixed martial-arts fighter War Machine is guilty of beating and attempting to sexually assault his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack, a Las Vegas jury ruled Monday. War Machine faced 34 felony charges, including battery, kidnapping, sexual assault, burglary, and attempted murder, over the brutal attack on Mack in August 2014. The jury found War Machine guilty on nearly all charges, including battery, attempted sexual assault, coersion, and kidnapping. The jury ruled no decision on attempted murder charges, and found him innocent of burglary with a deadly weapon. The kidnapping charge could carry life in prison with no parole. War Machine's sentencing will take place June 5.