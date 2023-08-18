Warby Parker Has the Best Under $100 Sunglasses for Any Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Because I care about the way I look, I don’t mind paying more for good quality clothing and accessories. In fact, that’s my default mode when shopping for clothes. Sunglasses are the only exception, and for a reason you can probably relate to—I always lose my sunglasses. In my quest to find new sunglasses, I walked into many menswear boutiques and Sunglass Huts, but all of the sunglasses I actually wanted cost between $200 to $500. (Having good taste is truly a burden for the cash-strapped millennial, isn’t it?) Knowing there was a 50 percent chance I would forget these sunglasses somewhere within three months, I just couldn’t justify the expense.

So imagine my surprise when I discovered that affordable sunglasses had been sitting right under my nose at Warby Parker after stumbling into the brand’s store in Chicago. I had been looking for a new pair of sunglasses for a full year at that point, and so I was pleasantly surprised to learn that Warby Parker has stylish sunglasses right in the affordability sweet spot—not too cheap, but not too expensive (under $100).

Warby Parker is a household name for its pioneering try-before-you-buy experience. The DTC company has expanded its footprint with brick-and-mortar locations, but in its heyday, it brought shopping for glasses to the Internet. Warby Parker has a simple appeal—stylish and affordable prescription eyeglasses that you could try on in your home. Simply choose the glasses you like and send back the rest.

The Toddy Sunglasses Starting at $95 Buy At Warby Parker $ Free Shipping

Because I don’t need eyeglasses, I never considered checking out Warby Parker while searching for sunglasses. Somehow, and against all odds, I’m the only member of my family with perfect 20/20 vision. And as a result, I’ve never had to worry about vision tests or prescription eyeglasses. As it turns out, they have stellar eyewear options for those with flawless vision too.

You can stop by a Warby Parker store or pick out your favorite options online. I had quite a bit of trouble selecting just one pair, as I was a big fan of several styles—The Sutton frames in Walnut Tortoise ($95), The Duncan frames in Oak Barrel with Riesling ($145), The Toddy frames in Seawater Crystal ($95), and The Abe frames in Polished Gold ($145). These sunglasses were all big enough for my wide-framed face, cost under $150, and were stylish enough to meet my fashionista girlfriend’s approval.

I ultimately went with The Toddy frames, as they were the best fit for my style and face shape, and I’ve been wearing them daily ever since. I love them so much that when I inevitably lost them (this time to a rambunctious Golden-Doodle puppy named Rosemary), I got a replacement pair immediately.

If you’re looking for a new pair of sunglasses that won’t cost you $300, I highly recommend checking out the selection at Warby Parker. If you don’t have vision problems, the prices are extremely affordable and there are lots of perks. If you’re shopping online, you can try them on at home for free. You can also have them tightened or adjusted for free at any Warby Parker store.

It’s time for us 20/20 vision folks to discover what made Warby Parker so popular among our nearsighted friends in the first place.

