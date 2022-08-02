Studio Reportedly Abandons Nearly Finished $70 Million ‘Batgirl’
THAT’S AWKWARD
Warner Bros. Discovery is kissing tens of millions of dollars goodbye, according to a Hollywood source for the New York Post. The company is reportedly abandoning the release of Batgirl, a movie whose budget was said to be $70 million—though the insider source claims that the true figure was more than $100 million. Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, was originally meant to air on HBO Max, putting it out of step with Warner Bros’ goal of making DC movies theater blockbusters. The film was nearly finished when leadership reportedly abandoned its release, as it was already doing test screenings. Yet the source said that audiences reacted terribly to the viewings, prompting Warner Bros. leadership to abandon the film altogether in an attempt to protect the DC brand.