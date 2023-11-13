Warner Bros. Uncancels ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ After Online Fury
THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN
Warner Bros. has reversed its decision to can a live-action/animation hybrid movie, Coyote vs. Acme and will instead promote it to other distributors after the filmmaking community protested, Puck News reports. Last Thursday, the studio announced that it was shelving the $70 million film to shift to a “new direction” and “focus on theatrical releases,” while also receiving a $30 million tax write-off. Directors like Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange) blasted the decision, arguing that filmmakers, cast, and crew had worked for years on the project, while others said it had received favorable reviews from test audiences. Critics also pointed out that it was the third time Warner Bros. Discovery cut a film, with CEO David Zaslav scrapping both Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt after they were completed. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime, Apple, and Netflix will all see screenings of the film this week. Warner Bros. declined to comment on the decision.