Warrant in Hunt for Missing UVA Student

Virginia State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jesse L. Matthews, the last person to have been seen with missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham. “I believe that Jesse Matthews was the last person she was seen with before she vanished off the face of the Earth,” Charlottesville Police Chief Timothy J. Longo said Sunday. In addition, on Monday, police posted a Wanted poster of Matthews. Matthews was brought to the Charlottesville police station for questioning Saturday afternoon and asked for a lawyer. Police were “overtly” monitoring Matthews when he left the station. He proceeded to speed off through Abermale County in a manner that was “reckless and placed others in danger,” said Longo. Now, police are “aggressively pursuing” Matthews and intend to arrest him, he said. Graham has been missing for more than a week. She was last heard from at 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 13, when she sent a text message to a friend.
