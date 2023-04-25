Warrant Out For UFC Vet Nate Diaz in Choking of YouTuber

Read it at ESPN
New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree battery for former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, who was caught on video choking YouTuber Rodney Petersen unconscious and then dropping him to the ground during a fracas on Bourbon Street after a boxing event last week. “I don't know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” Petersen said in a video in which he showed off his head injury. “But I’m telling you what, I’m gonna knock him the f-ck out when I know he’s coming. You caught me off guard, dude.” ESPN reports that Diaz, who is not in custody, did not respond to a request for comment.