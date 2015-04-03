Warren Buffett Runs Predatory Home Biz

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at Seattle Times
Warren Buffett's affordable home-building empire may not be as pure as PR would suggest. A Seattle Times investigation into people who purchased pre-fabricated houses from Clayton Homes found that loan interest rates often increased after they put down a deposit; that customers didn't realize they were conducting business with several subsidiaries of one company; and other predatory lending practices. "Berkshire Hathaway spokeswoman Carrie Sova and Clayton spokeswoman Audrey Saunders ignored more than a dozen requests by phone, email and in person to discuss Clayton’s policies and treatment of consumers," reports the Seattle Times.