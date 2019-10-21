CHEAT SHEET
NEW PRINCIPAL
Warren Education Plan: Cut Off New Charter Schools, Equal Funding for Rich and Poor, Focus on Desegregation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) unveiled an education policy plan on Monday that proposed to quadruple the amount of federal funding being brought to U.S. schools with low-income students and to heavily fund efforts to desegregate. The New York Times reports Warren’s campaign has also promised to ban for-profit charter schools, end federal funding for the opening of new charter schools, and to end “high-stakes testing.” The Democratic presidential candidate also proposed that tens of billions of federal dollars pay for bilingual programs, special education, and mental-health support in schools. Warren also pushes for more federal oversight on racial and gender discrimination in schools, equal funding for poor and rich schools, and initiatives like inclusive zoning and magnet schools to help desegregate the public education system. Warren said her plan would be paid for by her proposed wealth tax, which the campaign states would target Americans with a net worth of $50 million or more.