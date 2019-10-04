CHEAT SHEET
Warren Launches Wave of Facebook Ads Leveraging Zuck’s Leaked Audio
Earlier this week, leaked audio from an internal Facebook question-and-answer session revealed that Mark Zuckerberg sees Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as an “existential threat” to his company—one he plans to battle in court if it comes down to it. Now, Warren is fundraising off of Zuckerberg’s comments on his own platform with a wave of fresh campaign ads featuring the Facebook founder’s picture. The roughly 20 ads were found in Facebook’s ad library and began running on Oct. 2, the day after The Verge published the leaked Zuckerberg audio. The flurry of ads include the text “Mark Zuckerberg considers me an ‘existential’ threat to Facebook” and point Warren supporters to her fundraising page.