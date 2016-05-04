Warren: Trump Loved More by KKK Than GOP

CHEAT SHEET
After Donald Trump’s Indiana victory and Ted Cruz’s subsequent campaign dropout, Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted a series of tweets criticizing the presumptive nominee. “There’s more enthusiasm for [Trump] among leaders of the KKK than leaders of the political part he now controls,” she wrote, adding that the controversial real-estate mogul “built his campaign on racism, sexism, and xenophobia.” Warren (D-MA) criticized Trump’s attacks on figures like John McCain and said she will fight her “heart out” to make sure Trump’s “toxic stew of hatred & insecurity never reaches the white house.” She added, “What happens next will test the character for all of us.”