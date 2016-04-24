Warriors Defeat Rockets, But Lose Curry

CHEAT SHEET
The Golden State Warriors pulled off a 121-94 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, despite losing Stephen Curry to a knee injury again. The Warriors also set a new NBA record for three-pointers in a playoff game, hitting 21-of-40 in Houston. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led the team with a barrage of threes in the third quarter, securing the team’s 3-1 lead in the series. Thompson scored 23 points while Green finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Curry left the game with a right knee sprain in the first half. The Warriors can close the series in Oakland on Wednesday.