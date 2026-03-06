Politics

Wartime Leader Trump Trains His Sights on College Football

PIG SKIN AGENDA

The president is taking time out of bombing Iran to address what he appears to see as an equally pressing crisis.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by Navy Midshipmen co-captain Linebacker Colin Ramos (R), holds up a football presented to Trump during a presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House April 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The president is setting aside his new war in the Middle East, carnage at Homeland Security, and a prospective GOP bloodbath come midterms to convene an urgent roundtable on a matter of grave national concern—namely, the state of college football.

President Donald Trump has pencilled in a summit for Friday afternoon, when he plans to meet with powerful MAGA-aligned athletes and sporting figures, likely to discuss long-running troubles at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Washington Post reports.

Trumpy golf champion Tiger Woods, media bigwigs at ESPN and Fox, former coaches, and representatives of the “Power Four” college football conferences are expected to attend.

An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran,
The Middle East is in turmoil. Social Media/REUTERS

The newspaper reports the event has been billed as a “College Sports Roundtable,” though experts say “Olympic sports and women’s athletics [are] unlikely to command much attention,” given the profile of confirmed attendees.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wears a wristband in support of the non-profit organization Lost Voices of Fentanyl as she attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security" to testify, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2026.
Kristi Noem was ousted from her role as DHS secretary on Thursday. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

It comes amid lingering uncertainty over the future of the NCAA, which otherwise controls most rules governing college athletics, and which has been repeatedly weakened over the past decade by court rulings challenging limits on athlete pay and policy shifts allowing players to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

Voters wait in-line outside a polling station on November 4, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia. Virginians hit the poll on Election Day to pick their next governor.
Voters appear set to deliver a drubbing for the GOP at November's elections. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump already has a packed schedule. Last weekend, he launched ongoing attacks against Iran. His administration has now, somewhat confusingly, determined that the measure was intended to protect U.S. military assets from retaliation in the event Iran came under attack. It is one of several justifications for the unauthorized war.

US President Donald Trump looks on before the college football game between the US Army and Navy at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 13, 2025.
In the midst of concurrent crises, Trump wants to talk sports. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Middle East is in chaos. Hostilities have since spread to Europe and South Asia. Oil prices spiked, and markets continue to reel as investors scramble to insulate themselves from disruption to global supply with vital trade corridors in the region shuttered amid the violence.

Six U.S. service personnel have died. The State Department is instructing American citizens stranded in the Middle East to leave via commercial flights, which are currently grounded with most, if not all, airspaces in the region shut down by the ongoing exchange of fire.

“Presidents have conducted other business even when wars are happening. But this promotion of a college sports summit certainly doesn’t seem a priority at a fraught moment when the Middle East is in an explosive situation—and U.S. actions are at the center of this situation,” Princeton University professor of political history Julian Zelizer told the Post.

The president’s Friday athletics summit also comes amid carnage at the Department of Homeland Security following Thursday’s ouster of Secretary Kristi Noem. Her tenure finally buckled under the weight of successive scandals, including the fatal shooting of two American citizens by ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier in January and a $220 million ad starring Noem.

Zelizer added in comments to the newspaper that college sports is also not “the kind of priority domestic issue, like inflation, that matters most to voters right now.”

Polls have consistently shown the GOP faces a bruising battle to retain control of the House and Senate at November’s midterm elections, with most voters now blaming Trump for the country’s ongoing financial woes and even suggesting they would trust a Democratic administration to better handle the economy.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

will.neal@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now