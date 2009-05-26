Was American Idol Rigged?

CHEAT SHEET
    Start rioting, Adam Lambert fans! American Idol’s biggest corporate sponsor, AT&T, supplied phones with free text-messaging services at two Kris Allen fan parties in Arkansas. Allen won last week’s show in an upset victory over glam rocker Adam Lambert. AT&T didn’t provide free texts at any Lambert fan parties. “In Arkansas, we were invited to attend the local watch parties organized by the community. A few local employees brought a small number of demo phones with them and provided texting tutorials to those who were interested,” an AT&T spokesman said. Allen fans were also instructed to send “power texts” of 10 or more text messages as votes, which is against Idol rules.

