Was This Rockefeller Heir Eaten by Cannibals?

On November 19, 1961, after 24 hours clinging to an overturned motor boat, 23-year-old Michael Rockefeller couldn’t take the uncertainty of waiting for rescue anymore. He strapped on two five-gallon gas cans as floaties, said goodbye to the Dutch anthropologist shipwrecked with him, and began swimming, believing he could make it to the Netherlands New Guinea shoreline that was still visible around 10 miles away.

Michael was never seen again. Later that same day, his fellow passenger was spotted in the Arafura Sea and rescued.

The Dutch government, the colonial overlords of the territory, and Michael’s father, who was governor of New York at the time, dedicated planes, boats, and plenty of cash to the search effort. They called on the local Asmat people to walk the coastlines and canoe the swamps, while Dutch and Australian pilots and captains took to the sea and air.