‘Really Stupid:’ D.C. Cops Wreck Two Patrol Cars in High-Speed Drag Race
GROW UP
Police officers in Washington, D.C. totaled two patrol cars after slamming into each other during a high-speed drag race on a residential street. The crash happened Thursday evening but was only disclosed Sunday after Fox5 obtained an email from a police commander to her staff. Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah wrote in the memo: “Two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community—they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 p.m. in the evening... This is not fair to any of us.” Police confirmed four officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and all of them have have been placed on non-contact pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Eyewitness Jaylah Jennings told Fox5 she saw the patrol cars going “really, really fast” before one crashed into another. She added: “I think it’s really stupid and irresponsible.”