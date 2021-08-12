D.C. Mayor Orders City Workers, Teachers to Get Vaccinated or Undergo Testing

Read it at DCist
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an order mandating that city employees and contractors get vaccinated against the coronavirus or face routine testing and masking. The order applies to some 35,000 city employees as well as teachers in the D.C. Public Schools system. The capital, like the nation, is seeing case numbers spike as the more transmissible delta variant rips through the unvaccinated population. “It’s been very important to me that we take these next steps together to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated,” Bowser said, adding that 54 percent of the city workforce had already been inoculated.