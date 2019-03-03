CHEAT SHEET

    WAR

    Washington Investigating Whether Pakistan Used U.S.-Made Jets in Stand-Off with India: Report

    Victoria Bekiempis

    Akhtar Soomro/REUTERS

    United States officials are trying to determine whether Pakistan used U.S.-made F-16 jets to shoot down an Indian war plane, Reuters reported. If Pakistan did use U.S.-made planes, it could violate Washington’s military equipment sale deal with the country, which restricts how it can deploy the planes.“We are aware of these reports and are seeking more information,” the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad reportedly said on Sunday. “We take all allegations of misuse of defense articles very seriously.” Pakistan and India, both nuclear powers, conducted aerial bombing missions this week, including one incident that downed an Indian pilot over the “disputed” Kashmir region. While the pilot was ultimately returned, the conflict stoked fears of a war. Tensions between India and Pakistan appeared to be easing as of this weekend, however.

    Read it at Reuters