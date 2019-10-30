CHEAT SHEET
Nationals Beat Astros to Force World Series Game 7
The Washington Nationals fought off elimination Tuesday night, beating the the Houston Astros 7-2 and forcing Game 7 of the World Series. The Nationals began Game 6 with a 1-0 lead in the first inning, before the Astros scored a pair of runs. Washington scored three more runs in the fifth inning, and another two at the top of the ninth, securing their victory. The Nationals won the first two games of the series, before the Astros came back winning the last three games in a row. The series is now tied 3-3 and the final game is tomorrow night at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston. If the Nationals win tomorrow’s game, it will be the first time in franchise history that the team has won the World Series.