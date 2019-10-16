Washington Nationals Going to World Series for First Time in Franchise History

Read it at USA Today
The Washington Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Tuesday night, securing their spot at the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The last time a team from Washington went to the World Series was in 1933, when the Senators lost to the New York Giants. The Nationals scored all seven runs in the first inning of the game. Since entering the playoffs, the Nationals have won eight out of 10 games. The Nationals will play either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees, which will be decided at the end of the American League playoffs. The Astros are currently leading, 2-1.