Washington NFL Team Releases Running Back Derrius Guice Over Domestic Violence Charges

The recently renamed Washington Football team released a player over multiple charges of domestic violence filed against him, according to a Friday statement from the team. Derrius Guice, a running back, was involved in a “potential domestic violence incident” Thursday, according to the team, after which he would have been benched while the team reviewed the events. On Friday, however, team management “learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derries. Upon review of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately.”