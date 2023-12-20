Washington Post CEO Accused of Helping U.K. Hacking Cover-Up

CHEAT SHEET
NPR has published a deep and unflattering dive on Will Lewis, who becomes the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post next month. The former editor of the U.K.’s Telegraph and ex-publisher of The Wall Street Journal is accused of assisting what NPR calls a “massive cover-up of criminal activity” when he was tapped by Rupert Murdoch in 2011 to help clean up a hacking scandal. “In lawsuits against News Corp.’s British newspapers, lawyers for Prince Harry and movie star Hugh Grant depict Lewis as a leader of a frenzied conspiracy to kneecap public officials hostile to a multibillion-dollar business deal and to delete millions of potentially damning emails,” NPR reports. The Post declined to comment.