Washington Post Publisher Urges White House to Help Journos Leave Afghanistan
S.O.S.
The publisher of The Washington Post begged Biden administration officials to help with the evacuation of journalists and their families from Afghanistan, NBC News reports. An email to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged the administration to do everything they can to assist “journalists in danger.”
“Jake, Urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post is to have our 204 journalists, support staff and families transported by US Military from the civilian side of the Kabul airport to the military side of the airport where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights,” wrote Fred Ryan in an email to Sullivan.
The email comes amid chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport following the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. President Biden addressed the nation Monday and claimed he did not expect the Taliban to take power so quickly but said he stands “squarely behind my decision” to pull out.