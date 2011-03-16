Washington Post Suspends Journalist Sari Horwitz for Plagiarism

Read it at The Washington Post
The Washington Post Tuesday suspended longtime investigative reporter Sari Horwitz after editors said she took “substantial” portions of two recent articles from another publication without attribution. According to the editors, Horwitz copied two paragraphs from an Arizona Republic story about Jared Loughner that was first published March 4—then she allegedly copied 10 paragraphs from a different Arizona Republic story that appeared online on March 10. The Post and Horwitz each issued separate apologies to their readers. Horwitz won a Pulitzer with Scott Higham in 2002 for their series about deaths of foster children in the District.