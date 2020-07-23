Washington Redskins to Temporarily Go by the Name... Washington Football Team
THAT’S ORIGINAL
After dropping is offensive Redskins name, the Washington, D.C. NFL team unveiled a new temporary name on Thursday—and it’s a tad uninspiring. They will go by “Washington Football Team” effective immediately as they hunt for a new permanent name, according to ESPN. The team will also cut Redskins branding from its online and physical presence within the next 50 days. The team will retain its burgundy and gold color scheme, but its uniforms will be altered by the season start against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13. The old Redskins logo will be removed from players’ helmets to be replaced by their respective numbers in gold. The new uniforms will be used for the duration of the 2020 season as the team seeks feedback on a new name from players, fans, and sponsors. It comes after the July 3 announcement that the team would review its name.