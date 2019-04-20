Washington Legislator Matt Shea Discussed Violent Attacks on Political Enemies: Report

Washington State Rep. Matt Shea (R-WA) engaged in private conversations with far-right figures about carrying out violent attacks on perceived political enemies, such as Antifa, The Guardian reports. Shea, who represents Spokane Valley in the Washington state house, has previously been in national headlines for writing a manifesto justifying murder in “biblical warfare” where supporters of gay marriage and abortion would be killed. Shea has also been accused of violating campaign finance law by donating to an anti-Muslim group and promoting his radio show on a conspiracy theory website. This time, Shea discussed carrying out surveillance, psychological operations, and violent attacks on enemies, according to records from the messaging app Signal obtained by The Guardian. The conversations took place leading up to a supposed “Antifa revolt” in November 2017. Shea and the other men proposed to confront liberals and “communists” with a range of tactics, including violence.