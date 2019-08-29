CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
HOWLING
Washington State Scraps Wolf Meetings After Violent Threats
Read it at The Spokesman-Review
A series of meetings in Washington state to discuss plans for managing the wolf population was canceled due to threats of violence. “We got to a point where the department could simply not assure the safety of the public or the staff,” Steve Pozzanghera, eastern region director for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, told The Spokesman-Review. He said one particular side of the debate wasn’t to blame: “Both sides were playing equally poorly.” The meetings were intended to gather public input on how to deal with wolves when they are no longer considered an endangered species. In particular, plans to kill wolves who attack cattle have divided residents, the newspaper reported.