WashPost Kills Iraq Media Piece

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Pressing Issues
On his Pressing Issues blog, journalist Greg Mitchell wrote that The Washington Post killed a piece about media failures in covering the Iraq War. The story, “Reviewing This Week’s Mea Culpas on Iraq: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” ran in full on The Nation’s website. Mitchell says that Post killed his piece because it didn’t offer sufficient “broader analytical points or insights,” and takes issue with the fact the Post instead published an article by Paul Farhi that claimed the media “didn’t fail.”