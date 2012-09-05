Wasserman Schultz: Jerusalem Language 'Important' to Obama

In an interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday afternoon, Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz said President Obama felt it was "important" to "reflect his personal view that Israel has as its capital Jerusalem, and that it will remain its capital." Earlier Wednesday, the carefully scripted convention was thrown into disarray when convention chair Antonio Villaraigosa attempted to vote on the adding language into the party's platform about Jerusalem being the capital of Israel and Villaraigosa was drowned out with a chorus of boos by delegates. The amendment was ultimately passed. A source told the Associated Press that Obama wanted to add the language himself, which apparently had been cut out in an effort to focus on other parts of Obama's policy.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10