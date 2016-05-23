Wasserman Schultz Rival Raises $250K After Bernie Endorsement

CHEAT SHEET
Tim Canova, the law professor challenging Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in the primary for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, announced Monday that his campaign has raised more than $250,000 since he won the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Together, we are building a coalition of nurses, teachers, students, seniors, and more who overwhelmingly believe that our political and economic systems are rigged in favor of the billionaire class and establishment politicians like Wasserman Schultz,” Canova said in a statement. The campaign said $225,000 alone came from a fundraising email blasted out Sunday by the Sanders campaign, with an average contribution over the weekend of $17.63.