2020 has not been kind to a country divided by both pandemic and politics alike. 14 years since his first adventure, America may have changed, but one person hasn’t: Borat. In his return, can he bring Americans together in the face of the pandemic, in the middle of the election, and at the heart of the chaos? He can certainly try. Watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, brought to you by Amazon Studios only on Prime Video.