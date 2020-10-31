CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    See Borat’s Biggest Learnings from Quarantine in America in the Anticipated Sequel, Now on Prime Video

    WAWAWEEWA

    Ad by Amazon Studios

    Amazon Studios

    In the face of the pandemic, in the middle of the election, and at the heart of the chaos, Borat is back with new cultural learnings after 14 years. From techniques for virus-killing to quarantine coping mechanisms, living through 2020 America can teach you a lot. In the time since his debut, the country has changed—but Borat hasn’t. Watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, brought to you by Amazon Studios now only on Prime Video.