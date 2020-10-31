CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWPARTNER UPDATESee Borat’s Biggest Learnings from Quarantine in America in the Anticipated Sequel, Now on Prime VideoWAWAWEEWAAd by Amazon StudiosUpdated Oct. 31, 2020 8:29AM ET / Published Oct. 31, 2020 8:03AM ET Amazon StudiosFrom Amazon StudiosIn the face of the pandemic, in the middle of the election, and at the heart of the chaos, Borat is back with new cultural learnings after 14 years. From techniques for virus-killing to quarantine coping mechanisms, living through 2020 America can teach you a lot. In the time since his debut, the country has changed—but Borat hasn’t. Watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, brought to you by Amazon Studios now only on Prime Video.