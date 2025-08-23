Cable Hosts Roast ‘Snowflake’ MAGA Meltdown Over Cracker Barrel Logo

MSNBC hosts Jonathan Capehart and Eugene Daniels had a field day roasting MAGA “snowflakes” for their outrage over Cracker Barrel’s rebrand.

On Saturday’s broadcast of The Weekend, the hosts delved into why changing the popular Southern restaurant’s logo has caused such an uproar, and skewered the anger as “manufactured BS.”

“Hold on to your biscuits, folks,” Daniels quipped.

As revealed this week, the eatery chain’s new logo removes its titular barrel and the accompanying depiction of an elderly man often referred to as “Uncle Herschel,” TODAY reported. In their place is a streamlined, text-only logo that its CEO says is a return to the branding Cracker Barrel first used on its launch in 1969.

However, such a change didn’t sit right with many on the online right, including Trump scion Donald Trump Jr.who took to X to stoke accusations of ‘wokeism.’

“WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel??!” he wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to Cracker Barrel’s rebrand with, “WTF.” POOL/via REUTERS

Such was the extent of MAGA’s ire that it drove the company’s market value down by a near $100 million loss, CBS News reported. That’s a lot of orders of chicken and dumplings. However, Capehart and Daniels slammed the response as an example of MAGA supporters taking offense over anything, and everything, they can find.

“The logo is fine, companies go through rebrands all the time,” said Capehart, who said he is “so sick of the outrage.”

“There are so many things that offend them, that get them all upset,” he continued. “They’re shooting beer cans and burning hats and stuff like that,” a reference to MAGA’s outrage over a beer can made for transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“Meanwhile, there are real things people are concerned about and they’re losing their minds over a redesign,” he said.

Daniels suggested that the outrage is also about MAGA “pretending to feel attacked.”