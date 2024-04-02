WATCH: Diddy’s Ex Shares New Raid Footage, Rips ‘Overzealous’ Agents for Holding Sons at Gunpoint
Misa Hylton, the ex-partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs, took aim at the federal agents who raided his Los Angeles home late last month, criticizing them for using “overtly militarized force” against their son. Hylton, a fashion designer and the mother of Combs’ son Justin, posted surveillance footage of agents swarming the Bad Boy Records Founder’s home. The video shows Justin and his younger brother Christian being intercepted by armed agents, who march them outside the house. Both men were photographed handcuffed outside, but neither was arrested or charged. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hylton attacked the “over zealous” agents for their “deplorable” behavior. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression,” she said. “The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable.” Demanding to know if it was necessary for the agents to point their firearms at Justin and Christian, Hylton said that the family had a lawyer looking into the agents’ “excessive use of force” and said they were committed to fighting for justice. “I’m not with the propaganda!!!!” she wrote.