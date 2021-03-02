Watch Dolly Parton Get the Coronavirus Vaccine She Helped Fund in Joyful PSA
JOLENE, VACCINE
National treasure Dolly Parton posted a four-minute public service announcement Tuesday, a video of herself receiving the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Wearing a sparkling purple shirt with shoulder cutouts for the occasion, the country music legend told the public, “I’m finally going to get my vaccine! I’m so excited! I’ve been waiting a while, and I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it. I’m very happy that I’m going to get my Moderna shot today, and I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it, too.” To the tune of her iconic hit “Jolene,” she sang, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.” The singer and songwriter donated $1 million to the research that led to the development of the Moderna vaccine, and she captioned the video, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.” Clearly in good spirits, Parton razzed her physician, Vanderbilt researcher Dr. Naji Abumrad, as he went about preparing the shot: “It took longer to film 9 to 5.”