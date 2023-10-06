CHEAT SHEET
A FedEx plane blazed along a runway in a blizzard of sparks late Wednesday after being forced to land without its landing gear. The Boeing 757, which had three crew members on board, experienced a landing gear failure shortly after takeoff, prompting public safety agencies to rush to the Chattanooga Regional Airport in Tennessee. A video posted on Facebook by Hamilton County EMS shows the 35-year-old aircraft scraping along the runway before it finally came to a stop in a safety area at the end of the tarmac. Officials said no one was injured in the crash landing. “Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the fire department wrote.