Watch: First Trailer Drops for Jordan Peele’s New Thriller ‘Us’

Universal gave horror fans a hard-to-forget Christmas gift on Tuesday morning: the first trailer for Get Out director Jordan Peele’s new social horror flick Us. The film, which follows a family as they come under attack by doppelganger versions of themselves, is a follow-up to Peele’s Oscar-winning hit Get Out. Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke play the parents, who start the trailer carefree and playful as they jam out to Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It.” Then they go to stunned and horrified as the mysterious doppelgangers suddenly show up in their driveway, clad in red and holding hands. The trailer also shows the creepy lookalikes brandishing scissors—a weapon that apparently plays a central role in the horror film. High-profile figures received intriguing boxes of golden scissors and the message, “Join the untethering” last week as part of the hype surrounding the film. Ice T was among those to post about receiving the “weird box” with a possible “murder weapon” on Twitter. The film, which also features Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, hits theaters on March 15, 2019.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10