Watch Kamala’s CNN Town Hall Audience Say if She Sealed Deal

CNN’s John King interviewed five undecided voters immediately after Vice President Kamala Harris’ Wednesday town hall in Pennsylvania to see if she won them over. The results were mixed, to say the least.

The on-the-fence voters ranged from completely unsure to some leaning towards Trump or Harris. The vice president spent the majority of her 75-minute town hall appealing to the key swing state voters by contrasting herself with her opponent Donald Trump.

She talked about leaning across the aisle to pass policies, and Trump’s ex-administration officials sounding the alarms against him as a wannabe fascist leader with a penchant for saying nice things about Hitler.

“I think of it as he’s just putting out a 911 call to the American people – understand what could happen if Donald Trump were back in the White House,” she said. “And this time, we must take very seriously those folks who knew him best and who were career people are not going to be there to hold him back.”

Overall, Harris’ comments seemed to have convinced at least two voters to decide on a candidate, however which one they did not say. Others were still unsure.

Undecided voter Lauren Holden, who previously voted for Trump, told King if she had to pick “right now” she would pick Harris.

“Overall I think she is a stronger candidate,” said Holden who is a registered independent.

Undecided Pam Thistle said she came away from a one-on-one conversation with Harris feeling “adoration of her personally.”

She added, “I think personally she is a good person, and there are a lot of things I connect with her as a woman.”

However, Thistle said she is “very big” on details, and she is “not really getting it from either candidate.” She explained, “I really do have to vote for my family.”

However, at least one undecided voter remained entirely unconvinced because Harris’ vocal support of abortion rights.

“The right to life is so fundamental in this country that it becomes without that right being respected, it’s incredibly difficult to talk about anything else,” said Joe Donahue.

Overall, all the undecided voters seemed to agree that it meant something for Harris to take the time to talk to them, whereas Trump declined to participate in the town hall.

Anybody who is willing to hear ideas that are in opposition, that is a personality trait that I really appreciate,” said Donahue.